Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average is $156.51. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.