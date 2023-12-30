Avion Wealth Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avion Wealth increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

AXP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.