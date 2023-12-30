SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,612,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

