Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average is $399.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

