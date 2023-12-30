Custos Family Office LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Custos Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,489,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

