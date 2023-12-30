Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

