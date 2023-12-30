SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 12.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

