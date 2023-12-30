Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 2,561 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 274.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.48. The company has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

