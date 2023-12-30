Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,660 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

