Bremer Bank National Association Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727,481 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

