iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 14.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.