Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. 1,112,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

