Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,757. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.29. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

