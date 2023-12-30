Bfsg LLC Buys 879 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.51. 2,227,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.