Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after buying an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

