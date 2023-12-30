Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

