The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the third quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 68,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $70.12. 2,895,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

