Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 178.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,062 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 276,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,384. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.