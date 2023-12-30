Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.25 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,974 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. 9,244,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.