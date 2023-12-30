Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 313 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $738,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 333.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.07. 2,905,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,921. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.94.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

