Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 557 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $65.14. 3,808,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

