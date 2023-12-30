Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $57.42. 6,688,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,539. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

