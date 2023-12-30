Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

