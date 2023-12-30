Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

