American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.88. 1,584,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

