Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 960,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.68%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

