Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.51. 1,706,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

