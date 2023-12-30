Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 6,093 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.