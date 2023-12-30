Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 912 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,941,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,154. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

