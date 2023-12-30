Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 16,649 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

