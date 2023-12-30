Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 46,284 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 540,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

