Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $132.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

