Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 3.5% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.41. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

