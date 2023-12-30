Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Raised by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. 2,049,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

