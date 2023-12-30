Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

