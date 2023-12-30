PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

