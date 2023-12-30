Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,329. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

