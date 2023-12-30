Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,281 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DVY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. 584,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.