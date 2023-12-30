Avion Wealth Has $77,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. TNF LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 201.0% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 267,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

