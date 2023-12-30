AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 4.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

