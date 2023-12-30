Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 90 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.83. 316,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,255. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $383.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

