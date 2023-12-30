Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 215 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in American Express by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in American Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in American Express by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 744 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Express by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

