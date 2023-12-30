Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 73,838 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,930,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,838 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 15.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $235,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 190,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,179. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.