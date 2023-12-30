Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sempra by 100.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 113.7% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

SRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 1,736,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,453. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

