Custos Family Office LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Custos Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 997,597 shares. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

