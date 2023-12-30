Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,733,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,555,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

