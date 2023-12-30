Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $8.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPYG stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

