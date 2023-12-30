Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.