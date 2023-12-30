Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

