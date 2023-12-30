Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $583.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.14 and a 200 day moving average of $540.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

